A major crash on Highway 17 in Los Gatos on Friday caused delays for hours.

A Metro Bus Highway 17 Express collided with multiple vehicles north of Bear Creek Road about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway patrol.

At least four people were hurt and one of the vehicles caught fire, according to the CHP and a viewer who sent in video of what happened.

The highway was cleared about noon.

It's unclear why the bus crashed.