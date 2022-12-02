Expand / Collapse search

Bus strikes multiple cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Daly City
KTVU FOX 2

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon.

Four people have been taken to a San Francisco hospital, according to SamTrans.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the southside of Serramonte Center, not far from Target, according to the North County Fire Authority.

A SamTrans bus collided with several cars in a Daly City shopping center on Dec. 2, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

Authorities described the crash as a "multi casualty incident" involving a county bus.

Video from Citizen App shows the aftermath of the crash with a stalled SamTrans bus in the middle of the parking lot with a mangled shopping car under the front of the bus.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

