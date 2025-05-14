Business leaders, police calling for end to dedicated bike lane on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The Brief Business leaders, police, labor unions calling for an end to dedicated bike lane on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during work week. They argue only 21 cyclists use it Monday-Thursday and crews need open shoulder to clear crashes. MTA suggesting compromise where bike lane is used on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, but bicycle coalition skeptical of this plan.



A group of business leaders and community organizations are calling for an end to the dedicated bike lane in the westbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Marin County leaders, the police union in Richmond, labor unions and the Bay Area Council say they want a six-year-old pilot program using the third right lane of the bridge as a dedicated bike lane – instead of using it as a shoulder to clear crashes – should end, saying it's led to delays for the morning commute - an average of 20 minutes every day - for tens of thousands of drivers.

The group also said that on average, only about 21 cyclists use the bike lane to get into Marin County for the morning commute during the week.

A bicyclist rides over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

"The challenge is, nobody wants to say ‘I shut down a bike lane,’" Bay Area Council COO John Grubb said in an interview. "Bike lanes can be a really good thing. It's just in this location, it's just not working."

John Goodwin, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, said a compromise could be to allow bikes to use the dedicated lane on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – when weekend riders like to cycle across the bridge for fun and exercise – but use that third lane for cars only during the work week.

"Two things can be true at the same time. Yes, there is a bike ped path, and yes, there is crushing congestion for several hours a day," Goodwin said. "But one is not necessarily the result of the other.



His view is that congestion is more likely caused by the housing imbalance between Richmond and Marin County - more people drive into Marin County to work because they can't afford to live there.

Meanwhile, members of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition have been skeptical of the compromise, saying it would curtail bicycle and pedestrian use of the bridge.

"We at MCBC believe that MTC’s proposal is short-sighted for several reasons, and will only lead to increased vehicle emissions with little to no long-term effect on traffic, all while severely limiting intercounty travel by bike and access to the Bay shore," the bike coalition said in a statement.

A state agency called the Bay Conservation and Development Commission has the final say about whether to get rid of the bike lane.

They're scheduled to vote on it sometime in July.

The business groups say that's too long to wait, and they are planning a rally at the Richmond Toll Plaza on Wednesday to get their point across.