Cal Fire, with help from local firefighters, are battling a 25-acre wildfire on Monday afternoon in Danville.

The Camino incident is near Highland Road and Camino Tassajara. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first alerted about the fire on social media just after 3 p.m.

