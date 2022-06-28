Cal Fire cracks down on illegal fireworks in Bay Area

Cal Fire is working with law enforcement around the state to crack down on illegal fireworks.

They are focusing on fireworks sold online, including on Craigslist and Facebook.

People in possession of illegal fireworks face fines of up to $50,000, and possibly one year in jail.

"We confiscated a lot of fireworks through the internet that were made at home," said Daniel Berlant, the Cal Fire deputy director. "They were not made under any type of safety standards, and unfortunately, those are where we see a significant amount of injuries."

Cal Fire said all that legal fireworks can start fires, which is especially true with our recent high temperatures and dry conditions.

Authorities also want people to remember they should only buy fireworks with the "safe and sane" seal, and that people can only use fireworks in the cities where it's legal to buy them.

That includes Gilroy, Union City, Newark, Dublin, Dixon, Suisun City, Rio Vista, San Bruno and Pacifica.