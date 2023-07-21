Expand / Collapse search

Cal Fire responding to 20-acre fire along the Altamont Pass

By KTVU staff
Aerial photo of the 20-acre Flynn Fire near North Flynn Road and Interstate 580. Photo courtesy Cal Fire SCU. 

ALTAMONT, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a 20-acre fire at North Flynn Road and Interstate I-580 Friday evening.

Cal Fire's SCU department is handling the vegetation fire. KTVU first noticed the fire just before 7 p.m. 

Cal Fire reported at 7:36 p.m. that they had stopped forward progress of the so-called Flynn Fire. 

The fire does not appear to be threatening any structures. The fire is in Alameda County just east of Livermore. 

