Cal Fire responding to small vegetation fire in Boulder Creek

By KTVU staff
Published 
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - Cal Fire is battling a 3 to 5 acre vegetation fire in Boulder Creek Wednesday. 

Officials first tweeted about the fire at Greenvale Road and Highway 9 at 4:51 p.m. There are no structures threatened at this time, Cal Fire CZU said.  

By 5:15 p.m. fire officials said forward progress had been stopped in what they had named the Fossil Fire.  

Cal Fire CZU protects San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. 