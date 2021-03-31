Cal Fire responding to small vegetation fire in Boulder Creek

article

Cal Fire is battling a 3 to 5 acre vegetation fire in Boulder Creek Wednesday.

Officials first tweeted about the fire at Greenvale Road and Highway 9 at 4:51 p.m. There are no structures threatened at this time, Cal Fire CZU said.

By 5:15 p.m. fire officials said forward progress had been stopped in what they had named the Fossil Fire.

Cal Fire CZU protects San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties.