Cal Fire staff helps deliver a baby in Hollister

Firefighters at the Pacheco Cal Fire station in Hollister were called to action on Thursday not to put out a blaze, but to deliver a baby.

A couple from Los Banos, a town about 70 miles northwest of Fresno, was visiting the area when the mother began to experience contractions around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Cal Fire tweeted.

The Cal Fire team sprung to action and helped deliver a baby boy around 7:04 a.m.

"This is a prime example of how Cal Fire's team responds to all manner of emergencies, ensuring the well-being of the community," Cal Fire tweeted.

The Pacheco station also tweeted out a congratulation to the newborn.

"As always, we are proud of the strong work and compassion displayed by our firefighters," the Pacheco station tweeted. "More importantly, we want to wish a very Happy Birthday to this sweet little one!"