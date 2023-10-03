Cal State student assistants plan unionization vote

Student assistants working for the California State University system announced they will take a vote on unionizing.

There are 19,000 student assistants across CSU’s 23 campuses and most make minimum wage, have no sick time and no health insurance.

"Because CSU limits student assistants to working 20 hours a week, I also have to work other jobs off campus," said Diana, a master’s student working as a student assistant. "Over my six years of working as a student assistant, I've held two, sometimes three jobs at once."

Student assistants serve in financial aid offices and at front desks, and work as technology assistants and facilities management employees.

The student assistants will vote on whether to join the California State University Employees Union.

So far there is no date set for that vote.