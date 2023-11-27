Caltrans office fire under investigation in San Rafael

article

A fire broke out early Monday morning at the California Department of Transportation yard on West Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael, according to the San Rafael Fire Department.

Firefighters posted that the fire started in a double wide mobile building around 6 a.m. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further.

Images posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the building.

No one was inside the building during the fire.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.

Road closures were in effect early Monday but were expected to reopen after a couple of hours.