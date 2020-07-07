Calif. joins multi-state lawsuit against Trump administration over public education funds.

The State of California is now suing the Trump administration in an effort to protect California’s public schools.

The multi-state suit announced Tuesday just before noon by Attorney General Xavier Becerra names President Trump, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, and the U.S. Department of Education. Becerra said the money was intended to serve the neediest schools during the pandemic.

"Ultimately it's a shakedown of low-income schools around the country," Becerra said.

He was joined by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Alameda County Board of Education member Angela Normand.

The lawsuit accuses the U.S. Department of Education of attempting to take away relief funds provided under the CARES Act from K through 12 public schools.

“These are funds from congress that are largely intended to help our neediest schools,” Becerra said. “The flexibility to distribute these resources is necessary.”

The Trump administration has not yet commented on the suit.

