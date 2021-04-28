California adds 28 schools in Greater Bay Area to list of distinguished schools

article

State schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond named an additional 121 schools -- including 28 in the greater Bay Area -- as 2021 California Distinguished Schools.

The award honors schools who have made improvements in test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate. The state originally honored 102 schools March 18, but after further review of the data added the additional schools.

"Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together," Thurmond said in a statement released Tuesday by the California Department of Education.

Below is a list of 28 schools in the greater Bay Area added Tuesday among 121 statewide named 2021 California Distinguished Schools, sorted by county and district.

Alameda County: Alameda Unified - Alameda High, Alameda Science and Technology Institute; Fremont Unified - John F. Kennedy High; New Haven Unified - James Logan High; Oakland Unified - Oakland School for the Arts, Oakland Unity High; Pleasanton Unified - Amador Valley High, Foothill High.

Contra Costa County: Acalanes Union High- Acalanes High, Campolindo High, Miramonte High; John Swett Unified - John Swett High; San Ramon Valley Unified - California High, Dougherty Valley High, Monte Vista High; West Contra Costa Unified - Middle College High.

Marin County: Tamalpais Union High - Tamalpais High.

Monterey County: Carmel Unified - Carmel High.

San Francisco County: San Francisco Unified - Lowell High.

San Mateo County: Sequoia Union High - Carlmont High.

Santa Clara County: Campbell Union High - Branham High; East Side Union High- Evergreen Valley High, KIPP San Jose Collegiate; Fremont Union High - Cupertino High, Monta Vista High.

Santa Cruz County: Santa Cruz County Office of Education - Pacific Collegiate Charter.

Solano County: Fairfield-Suisun Unified - Angelo Rodriguez High.

Sonoma County: Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified - Credo High.