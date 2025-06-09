California AG sues Trump after sovereignty 'trampled' by National Guard

article

The Brief California AG sued the Trump administration twice on Monday, bringing the total number of lawsuits to 22. AG Rob Bonta said the first suit is because President Trump "trampled" the sovereignty of Calif. by sending in the National Guard. The second suit involves "unlawfully imposing" immigration enforcement requirements on federal grants.



California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday sued the Trump administration in two separate lawsuits, after he said the state’s sovereignty was "trampled" when the president ordered National Guard troops to the immigration protests in Los Angeles.

This marks 22 lawsuits the state of California has filed against the Trump administration to date.

The first suit comes after Trump called for Gov. Gavin Newsom's arrest, after Newsom objected to the president sendng in the federalized National Guard being deployed to LA to quell anti-ICE protests over the weekend which "needlessly escalated chaos and violence."

Bonta said the lawsuit, which names President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defense, outlines why the takeover violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the president’s Title 10 authority, not only because the takeover occurred without the consent or input of the governor, as federal law requires, but also because it was unwarranted.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion," Bonta said. "The president is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends. Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President’s authority under the law– and not one we take lightly. We’re asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order."

Under the California Constitution, Bonta said that Newsom is the commander-in-chief of the California National Guard.

Bonta also named a second lawsuit against the Trump administration, where he was joined by attorneys general in Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island, and in spirit with 20 attorneys general across the United States.

This suit involves what Bonta calls Trump "unlawfully imposing immigration enforcement requirements" on billions of dollars in annual U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants.

"The president doesn't have the authority to coerce state and local governments into using their resources for immigration enforcement," Bonta said. "This is a blatantly illegal attempt to bully states into enacting Trump's inhumane and illogical immigration agenda. Once again, Trump's actions go beyond the scope of his presidential power."

The Source AG Rob Bonta





