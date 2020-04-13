California AG urges Trump Administration to reduce immigration detentions; family hopes for 79-year-old convict's release

article

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday urged the Trump Administration to take immediate action to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in immigration detention facilities.

In a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Becerra said that detainees should be "immediately" released if they pose no risk to public safety, have no significant criminal histories or pending charges, or are in fragile health.

Becerra's letter gave hope to one family looking to be reunited with a sick and elderly relative who was picked up by ICE.

Many detained immigrants have no criminal histories and others are new arrivals seeking asylum, Becerra said.

“Our communities are facing an unprecedented threat, and all of us must take affirmative steps to minimize it,” Becerra said in a statement. "Failure to act will not only harm immigrants in civil detention, it could also impact community hospitals that will need to mobilize a medical response if nothing is done.”

Coronavirus quarantine is becoming catastrophic for undocumented immigrants

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Jonathan Moor did not have an immediate comment. But he added he would provide more information at a later date.

Advertisement

Oakland teachers launch fundraising campaign to help undocumented during coronavirus outbreak

At least some ICE detainees have been released in California so far due to health concerns amplified by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco wrote in a temporary restraining order that four detainees in facilities in Marysville and Bakersfield, both in California, are "at high risk of severe illness or death if infected with COVID-19."

Chesney said undisputed evidence in the case showed they did not have access to protective social distancing or masks. She said the risks they face amount to unconstitutional conditions of confinement.

The four were among 13 who sued ICE in a habeas corpus lawsuit in March, seeking their immediate release.

One family in Southern California would like to see a similar fate for an ailing relative who is facing deportation.

Henry Guevara, 47, of Santa Clarita, Calif. is hoping his 79-year-old father, Jose Luis Lopez Guevera, can be released from Yuba County Detention Center, soon, too.

Henry Guevara is an American citizen who served with the Marines in the Iraq War. He's trying to get ICE to release his 79-year-old father to him in Santa Clarita, Calif. pending deportation hearings.

This month, Guevara sent a letter to ICE promising that he would take care of his father, who recently had heart surgery and is in deteriorating health. His father also has chronic arthritis, high blood pressure and experiences shortness of breath, Guevara said.

Jose Guevara is lawful permanent resident from El Salvador who served a 39-year prison sentence for a murder conviction. His son, who was a child at the time, describes the killing as stemming from an ongoing feud with an enemy.

His father was paroled in February 2019, according to his Oakland-based lawyers at Centro Legal de le Raza. If he had been an American citizen, the elder Guevara would now be free, but instead was taken into custody by ICE.

Although his case doesn't fit cleanly under the conditions in Becerra's letter, Guevara said in his letter that his father deserves leniency on "urgent humanitarian reasons."

The younger Guevara claimed his father is no longer a risk and had completed self-help and anger management programs in prison. He also took vocational classes and became a welder.

"He served his time," Guevara said.

Henry Guevara, 47, of Santa Clarita, Calif., is a Marine who feels like he paid back his father's debt to society.

Guevara realizes that people may be angry or indifferent to his calls to release his father. He acknowledges that he father committed a "horrible" crime.

"I've also had these questions," Guevara said.

But he feels that he has worked hard to offset his father's wrongdoings and make the world a better place.

"I feel I paid back my father's debt to society by becoming a Marine and a veteran," Guevara said. "I apologize for my father's actions. And I offered up myself."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez