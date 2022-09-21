These are the California cities people want to leave the most

Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?

San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.

According to the report, homebuyers looking to move out of California were mostly relocating to Seattle, Washington.

More than 34,000 Redfin users in Los Angeles were looking for homes in new areas in the last two months. Redfin found most Angelenos were searching for homes in San Diego if staying within the Golden State and the second relocation spot was Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's partly because of high mortgage rates and economic woes, including inflation, making it more difficult to afford homes in those places, Redfin said.

The typical home in Las Vegas, for example, sold for $416,000 in August, half of the $845,000 median in Los Angeles, the number-one origin for people moving in.

Across the U.S., Redfin recorded a record high of nearly 34% of its users were looking into moving from one metro area to another, up from 26% before the pandemic hit.

Migration out of Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston has picked up from last year.

Where are people going? Miami was the most popular migration destination, continuing a year-plus streak of the South Florida metro taking the number-one spot. Other poopular destinations included Sacramento and San Diego for California metros, while Las Vegas, Tampa, FL; Phoenix; Cape Coral, FL; North Port, FL; Portland, ME ; and San Antonio, TX rounded out the top list.

Redfin sampled the data of around two million Redfin users searching for homes in more than 100 metro areas in July and August. View the full report by tapping or clicking here.