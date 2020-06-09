California DMV to reopen all remaining field offices

Starting Thursday, all California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices will reopen to the public.

Employees at all 169 offices will continue serving customers for limited services for those who have existing appointments and Californians in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Vehicle verifications

According to officials, field offices will also offer more services for commercial drivers such as control tests and vehicle inspections. Motorcycle driving tests will also resume Thursday.

Due to physical distancing concerns, behind-the-wheel driving tests will not be permitted but DMV officials said they plan to offer tests for commercial and non-commercial drivers "in the coming weeks."

The DMV has also expanded services for those who wish to obtain a Real ID. The federal government expanded the deadline to October 1, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Customers and employees are required to wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.