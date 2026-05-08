This California program will give 400 free diapers to families of newborn babies

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Some California families welcoming newborn babies will soon have access to free diapers thanks to a new program announced Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The program will provide 400 diapers, free of charge, to every newborn at participating California hospitals.

How does California's free diaper program work?

What we know:

For the first year of the program, which begins this summer, the state will prioritize hospitals that serve a large number of Medi-Cal patients, about 65 to 75 hospitals.

The state has not said which hospitals will be a part of the program in the first year.

The program will eventually be scaled across other hospitals and birthing centers, state officials say.

The program is in partnership with California-based nonprofit Baby2Baby, which manufactures diapers and other essential items at a cost lower than retail.

"California is once again setting the standard of what it means to show up for mothers and babies," said Baby2Baby co-CEO Norah Weinstein.

Newsom said the plan builds on California’s effort to make living in California, a notoriously expensive state, a little easier for families. He highlighted policies in recent years to provide students with free meals at school and make preschool free for all .

"Every baby born in California deserves a healthy start in life — and that means making sure parents have the basics they need from day one," the Democrat said in a statement.

Medi-Cal does not cover diapers for newborns

Dig deeper:

The state set aside $7.4 million in last year’s budget to roll out the initiative, and this year’s budget proposal includes an additional $12.5 million to implement the program for the upcoming fiscal year ending in June 2027.

California's Medi-Cal system doesn’t cover diapers for newborns, but it does cover the items for enrollees ages 5 and older if they have a medical need for them.

Diapers are a large, ongoing expense for many families. They typically spend about $100 a month on the items per child, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank. The cost burden can lead some parents to leave their child’s diapers on for too long or reuse disposable diapers, which can result in rashes and urinary tract infections, the center says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report