California hair and nail salons are allowed to operate outside: governor

After some confusion and frustration in the personal care services industry, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that salons, barbershops and nail salons can now operate outside

Newsom said such plans have been in the works for some time, but figuring out the logistics was more complex than other outdoor business operations because of the use of chemicals in some beauty services, like perms.

The Professional Beauty Federation of California and a state assemblyman from Fresno are asking Governor Newsom to waive a state regulation in order to allow stylists and barbers to operate outside.

Last week, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) of Fresno, told KTVU it wasn't fair that the restaurant industry was allowed to operate outside with other industries are not.

Salon owners want to set up shop outside as COVID-19 keeps doors closed

Patterson sent a letter to Newsom asking him to waive a state regulation to allow barbers and stylists to operate outside, too.

The letter was signed by the Professional Beauty Federation of California and it asked the governor to temporarily waive the state code that requires all barbering, cosmetology, and electrology services to be performed in a licensed establishment.

He said the new guidelines would be on the state's website.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.