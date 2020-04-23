California health care workers headed to NYC, Navajo Nation; areas ravaged by COVID-19

article

Even as California works to turn the corner on COVID-19, the state vowed early on in the fight to help fellow Americans in need, no matter the distance.

Health care workers across the state are traveling to hard-hit areas like New York City and the Navajo Nation to provide critical support during COVID-19.

While California reported its deadliest day for the virus with 115 people dying on Tuesday, the state is preparing for a potential surge in cases.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom's plea for help from healthcare workers yielded responses from tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, and medical students.

State and local health officers have said the early and aggressive social distancing measures California implemented has slowed the spread of the virus.

California doctors are traveling to New York to assist in the COVID-19 fight.

The state is by no means ahead of the curve but has a good grasp of the pandemic's potential scope.

The battle against COVID-19 will take collective efforts to tame, so California medical experts are traveling across the nation to pitch in.

On Thursday, a team of University of California, San Francisco health care workers, comprised of 14 nurses and 17 doctors, traveled to the Navajo Nation territory that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah where the will spend a month treating patients.

According to the Navajo Department of Health there are now 1,282 positive cases 48 known deaths in the vast territory.

And in New York City, more than 145,000 people have become infected.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday on Twitter, that a group of doctors are headed to New York City for the next two weeks to lend a hand during the ongoing pandemic.

"We are the UNITED States of America," Newsom said. A subtle reference to his previous statements that the virus knows no boundaries.