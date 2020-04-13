California joins West Coast COVID-19 pact aimed at easing restrictions, reopening economy

The West Coast is bending the COVID-19 curve and looking ahead to easing restrictions and reopening the economy based on health outcomes.

The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington are working on a shared approach to reestablishing a sense of normalcy, but the health of residents is the top priority.

Each state is building a state-specific plan, and Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to unveil California's roadmap to repopulating the public on Tuesday. But all three states will follow the same framework.

There's no exact timetable as to when it's supposed to happen.

Modifications to stay-at-home orders will be based on officials' understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19 on communities including the potential consequences of loosening of certain restrictions introduced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing.

Officials are also looking into the impact on the health care system's ability to treat patients sick with COVID-19 patients or other conditions.

Public health leaders are now tasked with implementing measures to control the virus in the future, which includes protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected such as nursing homes and other congregate settings.