State lawmakers are asking for funding to make train crossings on the Peninsula safer.

The Caltrain stop at the corner of California Drive and Broadway in Burlingame is the most dangerous crossing in California.

Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) says it's one of three crossings that are considered high priority and need to be fixed.

They want the state budget to include more than $100 million to fund improvement projects to make the crossings safer by creating grade separation crossings. The other two stops are in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

Each of those projects would cost about $20 million each. The one in Burlingame would cost $70 million.

KTVU crews have been out to the Burlingame tracks multiple times to cover deadly crashes, including two serious crashes in the last year and a half. The family of a woman who died here in 2021 ended up suing Caltrain and the city of Burlingame for not making the crossing safer.

One of the problems is that the lights on either end of the crossing aren’t timed well, so cars end up stuck between the lights and often on the tracks.

Becker will be joined by Supervisor Dave Pine, Burlingame Mayor Donna Colson and Vice Mayor Emily Beach at a press conference Tuesday morning to call on the legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to include funding for these projects in the budget.

They say these projects will address safety and congestion challenges, including a high number of crashes and slow response times for first responders because they get stuck in traffic.