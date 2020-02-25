California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says

article

California's state auditor says the California State Lottery skimped on giving $36 million in revenue to fund public education funding and spent $720,000 on food and travel expenses without considering cheaper options.

The auditor's report made public Tuesday says the lottery agency should have accounted for an increase in profits for the fiscal year that ended in June 2018 by providing an $36 million in public education financing.

The California State Lottery says in a written response accompanying the audit that it disagrees with the auditor's findings and that the agency gives the most money it can for education.