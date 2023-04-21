California man accused of intentionally running down teens leaving 1 dead

A community is mourning after a 15-year-old boy was killed Tuesday when a crime-spree suspect drove into a group of high school students in Southern California. Authorities believe the suspect intentionally carried out the act.

The boy who died was identified as Wesley Welling, 15, of Thousand Oaks. A GoFundMe was created to help cover the teen's funeral expenses.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When they got there, they found a white car had driven off the side of Thousand

Oaks Boulevard, flipping upside down.

On Tuesday night, the Conejo Valley Unified School District issued a statement regarding the crash. The district confirmed that the four teens hit were all students at the school, including the 15-year-old who lost his life.

"Three students were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care, and one student, unfortunately, did not survive," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said that the other students hit included another 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl. Deputies added the suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Austin Eis – may have intentionally run the students over.

Eis is a former student at Westlake High, officials confirmed.

Following an investigation, officials revealed that before the deadly crash, Eis was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a Walmart employee on West Cochran Street in Simi Valley.

The Walmart employee was treated at a local hospital, according to police in Simi Valley.

Following to the alleged stabbing incident, the suspect was also wanted in connection to a possible domestic violence incident in the Camarillo area. The alleged domestic violence incident happened after the stabbing, according to officials.

"During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," the CVUSD statement read.

CVUSD has said it will have counselors available at all the district's schools on Wednesday,

April 19.

Two days after the crash, a judge revoked the bail from Eis. The arraignment for the suspect driver will resume May 19.