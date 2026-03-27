California man convicted of stalking after sucking woman's toes

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The Brief Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano has been convicted of stalking and breaking into a home with the intent to commit a sex act after he snuck into a woman's home and sucked on her toes as she lay sleeping in bed. He pleaded no contest and will be sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison. The woman was able to get him to leave before she was assaulted.



A Modesto, Calif., man has been convicted of stalking and breaking into a home with the intent to commit a sex act after he snuck into a woman's home and sucked on her toes as she lay sleeping in bed, according to the district attorney and sheriff.

What we know:

The Stanislaus County DA announced last week that 28-year-old Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano was sentenced to the maximum under California law of six years and 8 months in state prison. The DA referred to him by his last name of Solorio.

Solorio pleaded no contest to the crimes, but is still facing federal charges related to drug trafficking, the DA said.

‘Obsession’ with woman

The conviction stems from what prosecutors described as an "obsession" with a particular woman that began early in 2025.

Solorio often showed up at the woman's job several times a day and loitered outside to contact her when she left.

He asked her out several times and once, sent her a letter telling her he wanted to take her to Mexico. He would sleep in his car outside her house in an alleyway, authorities said. And he watched some of her family leave her home, checking on doors to gain access, authorities said.

Licking toes

Then, on May 21, 2025, the Stanislaus County Sheriff said that Solorio broke into a woman's home in Ceres, Calif. The woman inside told deputies that a man had entered her bedroom and bit and licked her toes and tried to get into her bed.

The woman pushed him off and called 911, but not before she talked with him in a "friendly" demeanor to keep him calm, the DA said. Other family members went into her bedroom and demanded he leave, the DA said.

Solorio then fled the house.

The sheriff's Special Victims Unit investigators were able to use the woman's statements along with video surveillance to find him and arrest him on burglary, stalking and sexual battery charges, the sheriff said.

Solorio admitted to breaking into the home to contact the woman, according to the DA.

KTVU was unable to immediately contact Solorio or track down his attorney.

The DA did not say how the two met each other in the first place.