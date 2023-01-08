This is how much you need to be considered 'middle class' in California
LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California.
While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size.
The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class has been shrinking in the last five decades, hovering around 50%.
"Middle class" is defined by the PRC as those earning between two-thirds and twice the median American household income, which in 2021 was $70,784, according to the United States Census Bureau. That means American households earning between $47,189 to $141,568 are in the "middle class" as defined by the PRC.
SUGGESTED:
- This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in California, survey finds
- These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
According to a Gallup poll, at least half of the U.S. adult population has identified as middle or upper-middle class since 2002.
Here are the income thresholds for the middle class in California's largest metros:
Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim
Low-end middle class: $55,000
High-end middle class: $165,000
Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario
Low-end middle class: $51,000
High-end middle class: $154,000
San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad
Low-end middle class: $61,000
High-end middle class: $182,000
San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley
Low-end middle class: $77,000
High-end middle class: $232,000
As of April 2022, 52% of adults consider themselves middle or upper-middle class.
SUGGESTED:
- This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
- This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
If you're curious to see where you fall, you can use Pew Research Center’s Are You in the Middle Class? calculator.