California photographer taking porch portraits to document this strange moment in time

A photographer from Healdsburg is using her talents to document this strange moment in history.



Elena Halvorsen is offering to take pictures of families who are sheltering in place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

She's calling it the "Porch Project."

Halvorsen charges anywhere from nothing to $25.

She snaps photos from a distance, with each family showing their own version of sheltering in place.

"I will tell people where to stand but overall it' just been the personality of their families where I swing by and take their photo," she said.



Halvorsen has already taken more than 100 photos, and has dozens more lined up for the weekend.

When this is over, she plans to turn the project over to the Healdsburg Museum.