California power outages: what you need to know

The heat wave roasting the Bay Area and much of California for the last week created what was called an energy emergency by the authorities.

Check below for links that show information about the power system and blackouts in the Bay Area and other parts of California below.

Demand for energy reached an all-time high on Tuesday as many cities saw temperatures reach well above 100 degrees for a second straight day.

An unprecedented emergency message sent to cellphones around the state, asking consumers to reduce their power usage, appears to have helped avoid rolling blackouts.

Although temperatures were forecast to be lower on Wednesday, Heat warnings and advisories remain in effect until Thursday night. A Flex Alert has also been extended, asking Californians to turn off major appliances, avoid recharging electric cars and set their thermostats to 78 or above from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when energy use typically peaks.

State energy capacity and demand: See real-time data from California ISO, the state's independent grid operator, that shows the current levels of demand and supply in the power grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric outage map: See where blackouts have been reported in PG&E's power network.

Rolling blackout finder: The state can require rotating power outages if energy supply can't meet the demand for power. Check to see if your address may be affected on PG&E's rotating outage finder.

Alameda Municipal Power outages: PG&E is the biggest power utility in the state, but some Bay Area cities, including Alameda, have different suppliers. Find out about power outages on Alameda.

Palo Alto power outages: Palo Alto also operates an energy system that is separate from PG&E. Get information about outages here.

BART service alerts: BART typically reduces speeds on parts of its train system when temperatures get too high. Check their site for service advisories.