Some North Bay schools to knock off early because of excessive heat

By
Published 
Updated 6:48AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

NOVATO, Calif. - It will be a shorter be a shorter school day on Tuesday - and the rest of the week –  for some students in the North Bay because of the excessive heat. 

Students at Lu Sutton Elementary School in Novato, Novato High School and Hill Education Center will start their days at 8:30 a.m., but end at 12:45 p.m. – not 3:05 p.m. as usual, through Friday. 

MORE: California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

Other schools in the Novato Unified School District will implement a heat plan, which means limited recess activities or recess indoors. P.E. classes also may be held indoors or rescheduled, And athletic activities and practices may be canceled district wide.

On Monday,  temperatures in Novato peaked at around 108 degrees, just before 4 p.m. Temps should remain in the triple digits throughout the rest of the week. 