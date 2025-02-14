California rejects State Farm's request for 22% rate hike

The Brief Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara rejected State Farm's request for a temporary 22% rate hike. Lara called for a meeting with State Farm to answer questions about the company's financial condition. The rate hike would have gone into effect on May 1.



The California insurance commissioner on Friday rejected State Farm's request for a temporary 22% rate hike for homeowner policies, as the company deals with claims from the Southern California wildfires.

22% rate hike shot down

What they're saying:

"Under the strict review laid out by Proposition 103, the burden is on State Farm to show why this is needed now. State Farm has not met its burden," Commissioner Ricardo Lara said.

Lara has called a meeting with State Farm to address questions about the insurer's financial condition and the proposed rate hike. The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26.

"All Californians know from the past 10 years that the risks of wildfire are real and growing. We have experienced first-hand the ravages of a changing climate," Lara said."We are clear-eyed about the work needed to protect our communities. Our decisions must be guided by transparent data and an honest reckoning with the challenges we all face together."

$1 billion in wildfire claims

The other side:

State Farm, California’s largest insurance company, had urged the state to approve the emergency rate hike of 22% for homeowner policies starting in May, after processing nearly 8,700 claims and paying out more than $1 billion to policyholders for the Los Angeles fires.

"The costs of the January 2025 wildfires will further deplete capital from State Farm General,' the company wrote in a Feb. 3 news release. "Capital is necessary so an insurance company can pay for any future claims for the risks it insures."

The Los Angeles County wildfires will be the costliest disaster in the company's history.

In the past, the insurer discontinued coverage for 72,000 homes in California and stopped issuing new policies in the state due to soaring costs, increased risk of catastrophes, and outdated regulations.