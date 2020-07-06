Expand / Collapse search

California reportedly rejects Santa Clara County's new reopening plan

By KTVU Staff
Santa Clara County
The state of California rejected Santa Clara County's request for easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTVU) - The state of California has reportedly denied Santa Clara County's request to ease some of its current lockdown rules. 

According to the East Bay Times, Santa Clara County wanted to allow nails salons, gyms, and several other businesses to reopen by July 13 under a new public health order announced on Thursday.

Santa Clara County also planned to change the rules to permit larger public gatherings. 

However, the state rejected that request in a move that could cause more confusion in Santa Clara County's efforts to reopen. 

On Thursday, health officials in Santa Clara County announced a new health order that allows several businesses to reopen. Personal care services like hair and nail salons and massage therapy, gyms and fitness centers, and hotels and motels can reopen as long as people wear face coverings.