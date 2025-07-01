California Republicans ask Trump to rethink his ICE crackdowns

The Brief Six California Republicans ask Trump to focus his ICE crackdown on "violent criminals." They say rounding up non-criminal migrants are creating fear and harming communities they represent. Arresting migrants with no criminal record is creating a serious labor shortage, they said.



Six Republicans in the state Legislature have sent President Trump a letter expressing their concerns about the recent immigration enforcement in California.

Focus on ‘violent criminals’

Led by Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, the lawmakers are urging the president to focus on targeting violent criminals in his immigration crackdwon.

The Republican lawmakers say the focus on California farms and businesses is spreading fear and driving workers out of critical industries in districts that they represent.

Causing labor shortage

They say arresting migrants with no criminal records has already created a serious labor shortage in California.

"Unfortunately, the recent ICE workplace raids on farms, at construction sites, and in restaurants and hotels, have led to unintended consequences that are harming the communities we represent and the businesses that employ our constituents," they said in the letter. "We have heard from employers in our districts that recent ICE raids are not only targeting undocumented workers, but also creating widespread fear among other employees, including those with legal immigration status. This fear is driving vital workers out of critical industries, taking California’s affordability crisis and making it even worse for our constituents."

The lawmakers asked the Trump administration to modernize the country’s immigration process to allow for a pathway to legal status for non-criminal undocumented immigrants and asked for a temporary visa program for agricultural workers to allow more people to come to the U.S. legally.

Aside from Valladares, the letter was signed by Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of San Diego and Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, whose district includes Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Orange County Assemblymembers Laurie Davies of Laguna Niguel, Diane Dixon of Newport Beach, and Assemblymember Heath Flora of Ripon also signed the letter.

Entering illegally means deportation

In interviews, border czar Tom Homan has repeatedly said that immigrants who come into the United States illegally are in fact, breaking the law, and will be detained and deported for that reason alone.

Toll on California farms

Meanwhile, there is new evidence that the recent ICE raids are taking a devastating economic toll on California farms.

Reuters spoke to one of the state's leading growers.

He estimates 70% of those who worked the fields in California at the beginning of this year are now gone.

Those undocumented workers are worried ICE agents will show up on their farms and arrest them.

The report found this shortage of California farmworkers is certain to drive up the cost of fruit and vegetables across the United States.



