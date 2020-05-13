California school districts exploring staggered classes, hybrid learning for upcoming school year

The upcoming school year may look very different for California students as the coronavirus crisis pans on.

In a virtual news conference on Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond gave an update on the likelihood of whether California's 6.2 million students would be able to return to the classroom. He said ultimately, it is up to each school district to determine when and how to reopen.

"I want to be clear that we are not anticipating a common opening across school districts or a mandate for when school districts open. But we do recognize that some districts may choose to open early and that is a great way of addressing equity needs and the needs of our communities," Thurmond said.

He stressed that while there is no one-size-fits-all solution, one thing all school districts will be aligned on is reopening in a manner that prioritizes the safety of students.

The superintendent said the state is drafting up health and safety guidelines to assist school districts on how to proceed in the coming months.

"We know that school may reopen in a way where students have to wear a mask. Where teachers and staff have to wear masks," Thurmond said.

As far as educational programming, some school districts are mulling the possibility of students coming to campus in staggered hifts. Some students would have in-person classes in the morning and then another group would come in the afternoon. Thurmond said that may be a way to accommodate the need for smaller class sizes with social distancing provisions in place.

Advertisement

Some school districts may choose to reopen in a hybrid model where there is a combination of in-class instruction and distance learning.

"At this time we are working with our school districts to keep all options open for the best way to deliver education for our students," Thurmond said.