California school superintendent kicked out, 'verbally attacked' at school board meeting

State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond was told to leave a school district meeting in Southern California after expressing his opposition to a policy that requires administrators to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender.

Thurmond was escorted out of the meeting held by the Chino Valley Unified School District when he exceeded his allotted one-minute speaking time. He used his time to voice concerns about the policy, stating that it would violate the privacy rights of students. He described being "forcibly removed."

Despite Thurmond's objections, the Chino School Board ultimately voted to approve the policy, which mandates schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender, seeks a name or pronoun change, or requests access to gender-based facilities that do not correspond with their assigned gender at birth.

In response to the board's decision, Thurmond commented, "They should find a more balanced way to show their respect for private rights that doesn't trample on the safety and the rights of our students."

After the meeting, Thurmond took to Twitter to describe how he felt "verbally attacked" by the school board president, who told police to remove him.

"I don't mind being thrown out of a board meeting by extremists," he wrote. "I can take the heat — it’s part of the job. What I can’t accept is the mistreatment of vulnerable students whose privacy is being taken away."

School Board President Sonja Shaw said she kicked him about because he spoke more than the allotted time. She said he and others like him are the reason their children are becoming "perverted."

Plus, she added: "We think he is a danger to our students. He continues to push things that pervert children, and he continues to push out parents and bring in policies that create division between families."

In a letter to the board, state Attorney General Rob Bonta warned that the notification policy potentially infringes on students’ privacy rights and educational opportunities. Each student’s right to choose when, how and with whom they share their gender identity must be protected, Bonta said in a news release.

"By allowing for the disclosure of a student’s gender identity without their consent, Chino Valley Unified School District’s suggested Parental Notification policy would strip them of their freedom, violate their autonomy, and potentially put them in a harmful situation," Bonta said. "Our schools should be protecting the rights of all students, especially those who are most vulnerable, and should be safeguarding students’ rights to fully participate in all educational and extracurricular opportunities."

In his letter to the board, Bonta wrote his "office has a substantial interest in protecting the legal rights of children in California schools and protecting such children from trauma and exposure to violence. I will not hesitate to take action as appropriate to vigorously protect students’ civil rights."

Meanwhile, in a separate action further south, Gov. Gavin Newsom fined the Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million, after its conservative board members rejected state-endorsed textbooks that mention gay rights activist Harvey Milk of San Francisco.

The $1.5 million fine will cover the cost to ship the materials to the district, a fine Newsom warned would follow if board members insisted on withholding their approval.

Following Newsom's remarks, board members on Tuesday stuck to their guns and struck down the content with a 3-2 majority rejection.