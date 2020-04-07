California schools to stay closed for rest of academic year



As schools prepare to move classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials are scrambling to close the digital divide for students.

Last week California Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year to adhere to social distancing guidelines that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Though campuses are closed, the 2019-20 year isn't over.

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews sent out a message to families on Tuesday notifying them that instruction would instead shift online.

Officials said they understand some students lack access to the internet or even computer devices and are working to provide them with those tools, which are essential to learning in an online setting.

Many districts across the Bay Area have been working hard to implement distance learning plans since the first shelter-in-place order was given in mid-march, but there has been widespread confusion along with teachers, parents and administrators struggling to adjust to the new reality.

Thurmond said the state is providing educators with training through webinars on how to deliver specialized education. There are also webinars for students and parents on how to engage with the learning material.