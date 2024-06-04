California sheriff wants a felon in the White House: 'Trump 2024, baby'

One California sheriff is saying he'd like to put at least one felon in the highest office in the land.

In a tongue-and-cheek social media post on his own Instagram account, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said: "Instead of letting them out of jail and giving them alcohol and drugs and everything else, I think it's time we put a felon in the White House. Trump 2024, baby."

Bianco ignited controversy three days ago with that message after former President Donald Trump's conviction.

Sister station Fox 11 reached out to Bianco, regarding his post.

In an email, he wrote: "This is no longer about Democrat or Republican. This is about good versus evil and the future of our country. "

Bianco is well-known for saying that California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom are too soft on crime. In the video, he blasted state politicians for "slashing" law enforcement budgets and passing laws that he says makes it harder to put criminals behind bars, while allowing incarcerated people to be released early.

"Maybe I've been wrong, and I think I'm going to change teams,'' he said semi-sarcastically on Instagram. "I know that's going to make some of you angry, I know you're going to be mad at me, but I'm going to change teams. .... I think that we need to go big. You know me, go big or go home. ... I'm all in. And I hope that you're all with me and I hope that you all have this change of heart and you all feel this is definitely the right thing to do and you come alongside me in this venture.

Bianco is gaining attention in conservative circles and some insiders speculate he wants to run for governor.

He appeared with House GOP leaders in Washington, D.C. last month as part of a news conference on Police Week, while Fox News and Los Angeles TV stations reported on his "switching sides" videotaped remarks.

Bianco's post and endorsement came a day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in a New York court in part over payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her claims about a sexual encounter with the former president to prevent the news from impacting the 2016 presidential election.

