California ski resorts announce early openings

Now that the storm is over and ski resorts have had a chance to survey snow conditions, some are deciding to open early.

Palisades Tahoe, formerly Squaw-Alpine, and Mammoth Mountain are both opening this Friday.

"It's really a game changer and it actually allows us to bump up our opening day by almost a month," said a representative from Palisades Tahoe.

With about three feet of fresh snow at the base and as much as eight feet in higher elevations, the unusually high totals give a jump-start to the season.

"No I'm not ready, my legs aren't ready, my body's not ready yet, but the excitement is there at least," skier Terry Schank admitted.

The early start to the season could help Tahoe businesses make up for a bad summer as nearly all were shut down by the Caldor Fire.

