California steps up enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions at bars, restaurants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that there are now 23 counties are on the state's COVID-19 watchlist, including three in the Bay Area.

Contra Costa, Marin, and Solano counties are being closely monitored by the state for increased virus infections and hospitalizations. Santa Clara County was also on the list but later removed.

Newsom warned elected officials last week they risk state sanctions if they don't enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Over the Fourth of July weekend, 200 state inspectors fanned out to look for violators, according to the Associated Press.

"Our enforcement has been prioritized on parts of the state where we have known violaters; where we have high-risk workplaces; where we have industries that should be operating at a scale, think restaurants and bars, in an appropriate and safe manner," Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

Over the three-day holiday weekend, Alcoholic Beverage and Control officers visited close to 6,000 bars and restaurants that were said to be violating state guidelines, including an establishment in Morgan Hill that was ordered to close.