California to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for those at highest risk in mid-March

California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Friday that as of March 15, state healthcare providers can begin vaccinating people ages 16-64 with the "highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19."

Those risks include cancer, chronic kidney or pulmonary disease, down syndrome, weakened immune system, pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, heart conditions, severe obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

People may also be eligible for the vaccine if they have a disability that makes them likely to develop a life-threatening illness from COVID-19.

Currently, there are 13 million people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. This new group will add an estimated 4-6 million people to that group, meaning 17-19 million people are able to sign up to get vaccinated.

Healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement in deciding if an individual is elligible for the vaccine.