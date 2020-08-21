California wildfires: How to help victims
Here are ways to support local groups helping the victims of California's wildfires:
- California Community Foundation - Wildfire Relief Fund: Donating intermediate and long-term recovery support for victims of major California wildfires.
- Latino Community Foundation - NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund: Providing critical financial assistance, rehousing support, and emergency translation for Latino and immigrant families impacted by the wildfire disaster.
- Napa County 2020 Wildfire Fund: Offering relief and recovery services to those affected by this most recent natural disaster in Napa Valley.
- Solano County Disaster Relief Fund: Supporting wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts in Solano County.
- UncouFund Disaster Relief in Sonoma County: Assisting undocumented individuals and families impacted by wildfires and other disasters.
- United Way Bay Area: Giving immediate and long-term recovery assistance to North Bay residents affected by the wildfires.
- Northern California Salvation Army: Contributing disaster relief and support for people in Northern California.
- American Red Cross: Offering immediate disaster relief to wildfire victims across the region. Visit their website, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.