Bay Area mourns passing of Pope Francis

The Brief Pope Francis died on Monday morning at the age of 88. News of his death took many by surprise after an Easter Sunday appearance in St. Peter's Square. Church leaders and government officials have shared statements mourning his passing.



The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church died on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest.

News of Pope Francis' death came as a shock after he made an Easter Sunday appearance in St. Peter's Square to greet the crowds gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013. He made numerous headlines during his time as the head of the Catholic Church. His death is being mourned across the globe.

Local reactions

"Together with the whole Church, we in the Diocese of Oakland mourn the passing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. He was unique among popes: One of a kind," Bishop Michael C. Barber of the Oakland Diocese said in a statement. "He will be forever known as "The Pope of Mercy." He called for a "Holy Year of Mercy" in 2016, which inspired an outpouring of charitable works and led to the reconciliation of thousands of Catholics with the Lord. May Pope Francis rest in peace. And may the angels lead him into paradise."

Diocese of San Jose:

Bishop Oscar Cantú of the Diocese of San Jose described Pope Francis as a "shepherd who led with humility, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the Gospel," in a statement.

"He referred to the church as a field hospital, reaching out to the peripheries, and encouraged us all to encounter each other, especially the poor," Cantú said in a statement. "His emphasis on mercy, care for creation, and solidarity with the poor has left an indelible mark on the Church and the world."

As parishioners arrived for the service Monday in San Jose, most were still trying to process the news that came just hours earlier.

Without exception, their hearts were heavy.

"You know we really love the Pope. That is why I came here to attend mass and pray for his soul," said parishioner Agness Gao.

Parishioner Veronica Becerra took the time to sign a condolence book for Pope Francis set up at the entrance to the cathedral.

"My heart is very heavy and I am praying for everybody to come together and reflect on everything that he has done," Becerra said.

The Diocese of San Jose will be marking nine days of mourning for the Pope, as will Catholics across the world. The diocese will also be scheduling a special memorial mass for Pope Francis, but the date of that service has not been finalized.

‘He championed human dignity,' Newsom said

Francis' death is being mourned by church leaders and government officials alike.

"Like the saint honored by His Holiness' papal name, Saint Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis led with his love of peace and creation and sought to protect and lift up the vulnerable," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "He championed human dignity, especially that of the poor, called the world to urgent climate action, condemned the death penalty, and confronted painful truths — including the Church's role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples. His papacy was characterized by moral courage, a profound respect for all creation, and a deep conviction in the transformative power of love to heal and unite."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said it was her "high honor" to attend Francis' installation on the Feast of Saint Joseph in 2013, and to be in the House chamber during his address to the U.S. Congress in 2015.

"His Holiness Pope Francis personified our sacred responsibility in the Gospel of Matthew to honor the spark of divinity in the least of our brethren — championing the poor, the worker, the refugee and the immigrant," Pelosi said in a statement. "He reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and prosecution in our community around the world."

A public viewing for Francis could take place as early as Wednesday. A release from the Vatican states Francis' will asked that his tomb be "simple, without particular decoration and with only the inscription "Franciscus." His will also confirmed his wish to be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major, and not St. Peter's Basilica, the traditional burial site for past popes.