California's bullet train project may never be finished

A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished.

A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs.

The vision of the project is to shuttle passengers between Los Angeles and San Francisco in less than three hours.

Construction begun on part of the 171-mile starter line connection a few cities in the middle of the state.

The current estimated cost of the rail system is $113 billion.