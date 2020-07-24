Calls grow to remove Zuckerberg name from San Francisco General Hospital

Two San Francisco supervisors are the latest to support the growing movement to remove Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's name from the city's public hospital.

In 2015, San Francisco General was formally renamed Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center after the couple donated $75 million to the health center's foundation.

Supervisors Gordon Mar and Matt Haney introduced a resolution Thursday to rename the hospital amid claims that Zuckerberg isn't doing enough to stop hate speech on Facebook.

Last month in a tweet, Haney broached the idea of stripping away Zuckerberg's name.

The social media giant has withstood a boycott by advertisers amid complaint that it is a hotbed for inflammatory and offensive language.

Amid that backlash, the company announced it would do more to crack down on hate speech and misleading information.