Caltrain fatally strikes person in Redwood City

A Caltrain fatally struck a person on the tracks in Redwood City on Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., northbound train No. 215 hit the person, who was trespassing on the tracks south of the Whipple Avenue grade crossing, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

All trains stopped in the area during the investigation into the fatal collision. There were about 25 people aboard the train and none reported any injuries. The death is the ninth on Caltrain's right-of-way in 2020, the agency said.