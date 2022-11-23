Expand / Collapse search

Caltrain fatally strikes person near Burlingame Station, trains stopped in both directions

San Mateo County
Caltrain Locomotive 918 heads south in San Mateo article

File Photo. Caltrain Locomotive 918 heads south in San Mateo County. Photo Copyright: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU. (Duncan Sinfield/KTVU)

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A northbound Caltrain has struck and killed a person south of the Burlingame Station, officials said Wednesday evening. 

Caltrain officials said train 415 fatally struck an individual in San Mateo. 

The person who was struck was described as a "trespasser" by Caltrain officials. Trains were initially stopped in both directions as a result. 

In an update, officials said the main track 2 was reopened for single-tracking at reduced speeds. 

40 passengers were onboard the train at the time of the collision. 

This was Caltrain's 9th fatality of the year. 