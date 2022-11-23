Caltrain fatally strikes person near Burlingame Station, trains stopped in both directions
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A northbound Caltrain has struck and killed a person south of the Burlingame Station, officials said Wednesday evening.
Caltrain officials said train 415 fatally struck an individual in San Mateo.
The person who was struck was described as a "trespasser" by Caltrain officials. Trains were initially stopped in both directions as a result.
In an update, officials said the main track 2 was reopened for single-tracking at reduced speeds.
40 passengers were onboard the train at the time of the collision.
This was Caltrain's 9th fatality of the year.