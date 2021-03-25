Caltrain strikes, kills pedestrian on train tracks in Menlo Park

article

A northbound Caltrain hit and killed someone trespassing on the train tracks in Menlo Park late Thursday morning, the transit agency said.

The collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. on the tracks near Encinal Avenue and involved train No. 243, which had about 18 passengers aboard as it traveled from San Jose toward San Francisco, according to Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman.

All trains in the area were stopped as of early Thursday afternoon. The fatality is the second involving Caltrain in 2021. More details were not immediately available.