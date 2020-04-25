Caltrans to provide free shuttle service for pedestrians during Posey Tube sidewalk repairs

article

Caltrans announced Thursday that it will offer a free shuttle for cyclists and pedestrians while work is completed on the sidewalk inside the Posey Tube between downtown Oakland and Alameda.

The shuttle will run every 15 minutes between the Posey ventilation building parking lot in Alameda and Chinese Garden Park at 275 Seventh St. in Oakland.

The sidewalk closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice. Motor vehicle traffic will not be affected by the closure, according to Caltrans.

Bay Area traffic updates from Caltrans can be found 24/7 at 511.org.