Sketch released of Sonoma State sexual assault suspect

Sonoma State University police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week on the Rohnert Park campus.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 in the university-run housing complex known as Tuscany Village on the southeast side of campus, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Dublin federal prison sex assault victims file lawsuit

Investigators described the attacker as being 19 to 22 years old, Hispanic or Latino with a medium to heavier build, about 6 feet tall, with black hair, olive complexion, and facial hair: a goatee and stubble.

Police also offered details on distinguishing features that they hoped would help identify the man.

"The subject was described as having a ‘reptile-like’ tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo with at least the number ‘198’ on his left tricep," police said in a safety bulletin, adding, "Also, the subject is described as having an eye-freckle in his left eye, a mole next to his left nostril, and acne on the left side of his mouth toward the left cheek."

Police noted that the attacker was wearing black cargo-style pants and a T-shirt that had an image of a sunset on the front and back.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to call the Sonoma State University Police Department at 707-664-4444.