Car crashes into residential carport, goes over embankment

article

No one was injured late Saturday afternoon when the driver of a passenger car lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a residential carport before dropping down a small embankment.

Several fire crews from the Alameda County Fire Department responded to the emergency, which was reported at 4:24 p.m, according to agency spokesperson Jo Leal.

Photo: AlamedaCoFire/Twitter.

The accident occurred in the 16000 block of Rolando Avenue, near Miramar Avenue and not far Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Leal said the four-door vehicle knocked down a carport support beam and a utility weatherhead that encased power lines from a utility pole to the residence at the scene of the accident.

Photo: AlamedaCoFire/Twitter.

Advertisement

After the car crashed into the carport support, it came to a stop when it went over a slight embankment separating the carport from a neighboring residence. Firefighters rescued the driver, then began shoring up the carport with a temporary support until it could be permanently repaired.

Leal said the scene remains active. A tow truck is on its way to pull the car out of its precarious position between the two residences.

PG&E crews are also on the way to make repairs to the power lines that came down after the car knocked down the utility weatherhead.