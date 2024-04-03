Car driver crashes into building on San Francisco's Valencia Street, no injuries

article

San Francisco Fire Department responded to a car that crashed into a building in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said no one was injured, but a pillar of a taquería was damaged. The crash happened at Valencia and 18th streets at around 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has been in contact with the building's property management to evaluate any further damage to the building.

Taquería El Buen Sabor is at this location.

A technical crew from the fire department was deployed to stabilize the immediate area as a precautionary measure, fire officials said.

It is not clear what caused the driver of the vehicle to crash into the building. Officials did not indicate if the driver was cited or was cooperative with the police investigation of this collision.