Car fire on Bay Bridge delays traffic

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A vehicle fire on the Bay Bridge temporarily shut lanes for drivers heading into San Francisco on April 30, 2024.

Traffic was delayed after a car caught fire on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The car had been "fully engulfed" by the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple lanes heading into San Francisco were temporarily shut down due to the flaming car near Treasure Island on the span as firefighters and a tow truck dealt with wreckage.

The California Highway Patrol warned that there would be traffic delays.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.